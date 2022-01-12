MARKET NEWS

Realme 9i India launch soon as company shares official teaser

Though Realme is yet to announce the launch date for 9i in India, the budget smartphone is expected to be unveiled later this month

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is all set to unveil a new budget smartphone in India soon. The Realme 9i’s launch was confirmed by the company's India Twitter account on January 12, a day after the phone was launched in Vietnam.

While the teaser doesn’t mention the name of the device or its specifications, the design is similar to that of the Realme 9i that was unveiled in Vietnam.

The Realme 9i is priced at VND 6,290,000 (Roughly Rs 20,500) for the sole 6GB/128GB model. We, however, expect the Realme 9i to debut in India’s sub-15K segment. We also know its specifications.

Realme 9i Specifications

The Realme 9i is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card. The device can also virtually expand the available RAM up to 11GB.

The Realme 9i sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen features a pixel density of 401 PPI and 480 nits of peak brightness.

For optics, the Realme 9i gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, a 2 MP monochrome camera, and a 2 MP macro unit.

It has a 16 MP selfie camera in the front. The Realme 9i packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The device runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. The phone is available in Green Quartz and Black Quartz options.
Moneycontrol News
