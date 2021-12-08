MARKET NEWS

Realme 9i design renders leaked ahead of launch; borrows GT Neo 2 camera module design

Though there are rumours of a January 2022 launch, the phone-maker has not said anything about Realme 9i's India unveiling

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST
Ahead of the launch, the leaked design renders suggest that Realme might take some design cues from its premium smartphone, the GT Neo 2, for the Realme 9i.

Realme 9i design renders have leaked ahead of its rumoured 2022 launch and suggest that the Chinese smartphone makers may take some cues from its premium smartphone, the GT Neo 2, for iits new budget offering.

The leaked Realme 9i design images shared by 91Mobiles show the phone sporting a triple-camera setup on the back. The sensor placement inside the rectangular camera module is similar to the GT Neo 2. It has two large circular cutouts and a third tiny one.

Details of the camera sensors remain unknown. However, it is expected to have a 50MP primary camera and two 2MP camera sensors for depth and macro. The device’s rear camera module will also make room for LED flash.

The device will have a plastic build, with the rear panel sporting vertical stripe lines. It will have the power button on the right edge, with the volume keys on the left. The power button also doubles up to become a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

At the bottom edge lies the USB Type-C port sandwiched between the 3.5mm headphone jack and the primary speaker.

The phone sports a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. It is rumoured to sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a full HD+ resolution. The screen is also said to feature support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

Other leaked Realme 9i specifications include a Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is a 4G chipset, and a 5000 mAh battery. We can expect the phone to support 18W or 33W fast charging out of the box.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Dec 8, 2021 11:19 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.