Realme 9i 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Laser Light Design, Triple Cameras launching in India on August 18

The Realme 9i 5G is launching in India later this week. The arrival of the Realme 9i 5G will take the tally of smartphones in the Realme 9 series to seven. The company launched the Realme 9i back in January and is now bringing a 5G version to the fray.

The Realme 9i 5G India launch will take place on August 18 at 11:30 am (IST). The company has also confirmed that the Realme 9i will go on sale through Flipkart after its launch on August 18. You can also watch the live broadcast of the event on Realme's social media channels, including YouTube and Facebook.

Realme 9i 5G Expected Price India

The Realme 9i 5G will go on sale through Flipkart. As of now, there is no information about the price but Realme 9i 5G is expected to cost between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. The 4G version of the Realme 9i started at Rs 13,499.

Realme has confirmed some key specs as well as the design of the Realme 9i 5G. The Realme 9i 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which the company claims can deliver an overall AnTuTu score of over 3,50,000 points.

The 9i 5G comes with a triple-camera on the back and has also been teased in a Metallic Gold finish. Realme is calling it the “Laser Light Design”. “With the latest Realme 9i 5G, the brand is bringing yet another innovation and will introduce the first vintage CD design,” the company said.

The Realme 9i 5G is expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone will feature a 50 MP primary rear camera paired with two 2 MP sensors for depth sensing and macro shots. The handset is also expected to come with a 16 MP selfie camera. The Realme 9i 5G will run Android 12 with the Realme UI skin on top. The phone could also