Realme 9i 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display

The Realme 9i 5G has officially been unveiled in India. The 5G version of the Realme 9i debuts as the seventh smartphone in the company’s 9 series in India. And like the 4G model, the Realme 9i also arrives in India’s sub-15K smartphone market.

Realme 9i 5G Price India

The Realme 9i 5G price in India is set at Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model. The Realme 9i 5G also comes in a 6GB/128GB variant that will set you back Rs 16,999. The Realme 9i 5G will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Realme.com, and Realme stores starting August 24. Realme is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 using ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards during the first sale.

Realme 9i 5G Specifications

The Realme 9i 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone supports Dynamic RAM Expansion up to 5GB and up to 1TB of storage expansion via a microSD card. The device runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0.

The Realme 9i 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with 400 nits of brightness. The panel supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the handset gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP portrait lens, and a 2 MP macro unit.

On the front, there’s an 8 MP shooter for selfies. The Realme 9i 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The 5G version of the Realme 9i also features 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Realme 9i 5G is available in Soulful Blue, Rocking Black, and Metallica Gold colours.

Realme claims that its latest 5G smartphone is the thinnest in the segment, measuring 8.1mm slim and 187g light. For the first time, the Realme 9i 5G uses the true unicover method, which integrates and unites the camera with the back shell of the fuselage.