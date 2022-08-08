English
    Realme 9i 5G Design, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC revealed ahead of launch

    The Realme 9i 5G will be launched in India on August 18 in a virtual event

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

    Realme will be launching its 9i 5G smartphone in India on August 18, with the company confirming the design as well as some specifications of the phone.

    The Realme 9i 5G will be launched in Indi at 11.30 am on August 18, the company said in recent media invites for the digital launch event. You can also watch the live broadcast of the event on Realme's social media channels, including YouTube and Facebook.

    The Realme 9i 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which the company claims can deliver an overall AnTuTu score of over 3,50,000 points. The 9i 5G comes with a triple-camera on the back and has also been teased in a Metallic Gold finish.

    “With the latest Realme 9i 5G, the brand is bringing yet another innovation and will introduce the first vintage CD design,” the company said.

    This is also the first time Realme has adopted the true unibody process, which blends and unifies the camera with the back shell of the fuselage, changing the traditional camera housing and making the camera and the back fit more closely.

    The Realme 9i 5G will go on sale through Flipkart. As of now, there is no information about the price but Realme 9i 5G is expected to cost between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. The 4G version of the Realme 9i started at Rs 13,499.
    Tags: #MediaTek #Realme #smartphones
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 04:55 pm
