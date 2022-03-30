English
    Realme 9 series smartphone to debut soon with new 108MP Samsung HM6 sensor

    The Realme 9 series smartphone will feature a Samsung-made ISOCELL HM6 sensor that uses NonaPixel Plus technology and claims to capture 123 percent more light compared to the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor, which is found on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 30, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

    Realme has confirmed the launch of a new Realme 9 series smartphone in India. The USP of the upcoming Realme 9 series smartphone will be its 108MP main camera. It will be the second smartphone under the number series from Realme to feature a 108MP main camera. Realme announced that the device will feature a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor.

    The company is yet to announce the official moniker of the device. Based on some reports, it is being speculated that the phone could launch as Realme 9 SuperZoom or Realme 9 4G. The device will feature a Samsung-made ISOCELL HM6 sensor that uses NonaPixel Plus technology and claims to capture 123 percent more light compared to the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor, which is found on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India. 

    This should ideally result in better lowlight camera performance. In addition to this, the upcoming Realme 9 series smartphone’s camera will offer in-sensor ultra-zoom technology. 

    If the phone is indeed the Realme 9 4G, we can expect the device to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. The company has not yet confirmed any details regarding the launch. We can expect some more details at the Realme GT 2 Pro launch event, which is scheduled to take place on April 7 in India. 

    The upcoming flagship smartphones from Realme feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and Snapdragon 888 SoC. They feature a 50MP triple-camera setup and an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. 
