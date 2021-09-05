MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme 9 series officially announced, details expected on September 9

The Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G are arriving in India on September 9 alongside the Realme Pad, the first tablet by brand.

September 05, 2021 / 06:02 PM IST

Realme is gearing up to launch two new phones in its 8 series later this week. The Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G are arriving in India on September 9 alongside the Realme Pad, the first tablet by the brand.

However, Realme India and Europe CMO Francis Wong recently confirmed that Realme will make another big announcement at its September 9 event. Wong confirmed that information about the Realme 9 series will be disclosed during the event.

It will be interesting to see how much of an upgrade the Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro get. The Realme 8 Pro brought a 108 MP camera in the sub-20K segment, while the Realme 8 5G arrived as the most affordable 5G phone in India, at the time.

Additionally, the Realme 8i will be the first in India to feature a MediaTek Helio 96 SoC, while the Realme 8s 5G will be the first Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC. So it will be interesting to see what Realme has up its sleeve for the Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro.
Another major highlight at the September 9 launch event will be the launch of the Realme Pad. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently confirmed that the tablet would have one of the highest resolution displays on the market with a WUXGA+ (2000x1200 pixels) resolution.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones #Tablets
first published: Sep 5, 2021 06:02 pm

