you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme 9 series not launching this year, company confirms 2022 release date

Realme also confirmed that the Realme 9 series would feature a new chipset.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST

Realme recently launched two new phones in its 8 series in India. The Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G arrived as the latest additions to the company’s number series. However, the company also made an announcement about the upcoming Realme 9 series.

The company officially announced that the Realme 9 series would be arriving in 2022. Realme also confirmed that the Realme 9 series would feature a new chipset, but as of now, there is no confirmation on whether it will be a MediaTek or Qualcomm chip.

Earlier this week, Realme India and Europe CMO Francis Wong confirmed that it would make a big announcement about its Realme 9 series during the Realme 8i and 8s 5G launch event. However, the announcement didn’t include any details about the Realme 9 series, apart from its naming.

Since the inception of the first Realme phone in 2018, the company has regularly launched two number series smartphones during the first and second half of the year. However, this year, the company only revealed devices under its Realme 8 series. It is worth noting that the recently launched Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G arrived with new chipsets.

Wong noted that the global chip shortage was one of the major reasons for the delayed launch of the Realme 9 series.  The company said that it has partnered with third-party suppliers to meet the demand for its devices. I think it will be a while before we learn more details about the Realme 9 series.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Sep 10, 2021 04:38 pm

