Realme 9 series launching in India on March 10: 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 810, Snapdragon 778G chips confirmed

The Realme 9 series is launching in India next week. Realme has officially confirmed that it will be launching two new phones in its Number series on March 10 in India. The new phones will include the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE.

The company has set up a dedicated microsite for the Realme 9 series on its official Indian website. The launch event for the Realme 9 series in India will take place on March 10 at 12:30 pm (IST). Like the Realme 9 Pro series, both the Realme 9 and Realme 9 SE will support 5G connectivity.

The event page does confirm a few details about the Realme 9 series. First off, the series will include the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE. Both phones will use 6nm processors, but one will opt for the Snapdragon 778G chip, while the other will opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

The Realme 9 series measures 8.5mm thick, while the Fluid Light design is only available on the SE model. Additionally, the Realme 9 series will feature a 144Hz display, the highest refresh rate in the segment. Realme hasn’t confirmed the type of display, but the fingerprint reader is visible on the side, confirming that the Realme 9 series will use LCD panels.

Additionally, you can see that both phones in the Realme 9 series will feature a 48 MP triple AI camera setup on the back. There’s no information about the other two lenses, but you can expect Realme to reveal more details in the coming days.