MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme 9 series could feature four models, expected to launch in January 2022

The Realme 9 line-up could include the Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Max, and Realme 9i.

Moneycontrol News
November 28, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST

Four new Realme smartphones are arriving in India sometime in Q1 2022. The phones will be part of the company's next number series, namely the Realme 9 series. Realme previously confirmed that the Realme 9 launch was postponed to 2022 because of the chip shortage.

Now, a report by 91mobiles suggests that the Realme 9 series could arrive as early as late January 2022 and will feature four smartphones in the line-up. 91mobiles learned from prominent tipster Mukul Sharma that the Realme 9 line-up would include four models, including the Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Max, and Realme 9i.

Sharma previously spotted the Realme 9 series on the IMEI database and EEC portal. Sharma also told 91mobiles that Realme could hold two events to launch all four devices, one of which will take place in late January or in February 2022.

Last month, the company launched two phones in its number series, including the Realme 8s and Realme 8i. At the event, Realme confirmed that its next number series would arrive in 2022 due to the chip shortage.

As of now, details about the Realme 9 series are relatively unknown, but the top-end model in the line-up is expected to feature a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a 108 MP primary camera, and a Snapdragon 870 chipset. However, no concrete information is currently available, so we’d recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Nov 28, 2021 02:44 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.