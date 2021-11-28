Realme 9 series could feature four models, expected to launch in January 2022

Four new Realme smartphones are arriving in India sometime in Q1 2022. The phones will be part of the company's next number series, namely the Realme 9 series. Realme previously confirmed that the Realme 9 launch was postponed to 2022 because of the chip shortage.

Now, a report by 91mobiles suggests that the Realme 9 series could arrive as early as late January 2022 and will feature four smartphones in the line-up. 91mobiles learned from prominent tipster Mukul Sharma that the Realme 9 line-up would include four models, including the Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Max, and Realme 9i.Sharma previously spotted the Realme 9 series on the IMEI database and EEC portal. Sharma also told 91mobiles that Realme could hold two events to launch all four devices, one of which will take place in late January or in February 2022.

The tech industry has been largely impacted by the global shortage of CPUs. Brands can either make an agile product portfolio or compromise on the processors to use. We have quickly adjusted our product roadmap and hence #realme9series will be delayed to 2022. pic.twitter.com/g75j8hFUqU September 10, 2021

Last month, the company launched two phones in its number series, including the Realme 8s and Realme 8i. At the event, Realme confirmed that its next number series would arrive in 2022 due to the chip shortage.

As of now, details about the Realme 9 series are relatively unknown, but the top-end model in the line-up is expected to feature a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a 108 MP primary camera, and a Snapdragon 870 chipset. However, no concrete information is currently available, so we’d recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt.