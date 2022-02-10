MARKET NEWS

    Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ prices leaked in India ahead of launch, vanilla Realme 9 5G specifications leaked

    The Realme 9 Pro’s price is listed as Rs 18,999. It also mentions that the Realme 9 Pro+ price in India will be set at Rs 24,999.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST

    The Realme 9 Pro series is launching in India next week on February 16. The Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ will be the latest additions to the Realme 9 series and follow the launch of the Realme 9i in the country. Additionally, the vanilla Realme 9 5G was also spotted by a renowned tipster.

    But first, let’s talk about the most recent leak about the Realme 9 Pro series, which comes in the form of an alleged retail box spotting. The leaked images of the retail box reveal the price of the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+.

    The retail boxes were first spotted by Gizmochina and has the Realme 9 Pro’s price is listed as Rs 18,999. It also mentions that the Realme 9 Pro+ price in India will be set at Rs 24,999. It is worth noting that these prices are MRP values, and you can expect launch prices to be lower.

    However, Realme previously stated that the prices of the Realme 9 Pro series will be higher than past Realme number series smartphones, but that increased price is also expected to come with a massive specs upgrade. Despite looking accurate, Gizmochina does note that the leaked images of the boxes have not been confirmed.

    In other news, the specifications of the vanilla Realme 9 5G were recently leaked by tipster Yogesh Bar. The device was previously spotted on a couple of certification websites and could debut following the launch of the Realme 9 Pro series.

    There is no mention of the price of the Realme 9 5G, but we estimate it will arrive in India's sub-15K segment when you consider that the Realme 9 Pro series will be priced above Rs 15,000. It is worth noting that the biggest upgrade over the Realme 8 5G here is the chipset.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 02:30 pm
