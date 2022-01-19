Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch in India confirmed, will cost upwards of Rs 15,000

The Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ will be arriving in India soon, following the launch of the Realme 9i in the country. And while the specifications of the Realme 9 Pro series are still under wraps, we may have some insight into the pricing of the two devices.



On public demand, we will be introducing both these smartphones in India soon! https://t.co/0ygXbvqoYZ

— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) January 18, 2022

According to Madhav Sheth, VP of Realme and President of Realme International Business Group, both the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ will be launching in India soon.

Sheth first conducted a Twitter poll to ask users which Realme device would they prefer to see in India first, the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. However, after the poll was concluded, Sheth confirmed that both devices would be arriving in the country soon.

Additionally, in an interview with 91mobiles, Sheth also confirmed that the Realme 9 Pro series will be priced above the 15K mark in India. This shouldn’t come as a surprise as the most ‘Pro’ models in Realme’s Number series have often exceeded the 15K mark in India.

Sheth told 91mobiles, “We will launch Realme 9 and 9 Pro in India soon to provide our users with leap-forward performance and trendsetting design at a reasonable price. That’s why our Realme 9 Pro series will be above Rs 15,000 and all 5G-enabled. We are confident that our users will not be disappointed.”