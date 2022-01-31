MARKET NEWS

    Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Indian pricing revealed in recent leak ahead of launch

    The Realme 9 Pro series is expected to launch in India on February 16.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST

    The Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are arriving in India sometime next month. Both Realme 9 Pro models are expected to release globally on February 15, with the Indian launch date rumoured to fall on February 16.

    Realme has already begun teasing the arrival of the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+, although no official launch date in India has been announced just yet. However, we should get more information about the official launch date of the Realme 9 Pro series soon.

    According to a report by RMLeaks, the Realme 9 Pro+ will arrive in two storage options, including a 6GB/128GB model and an 8GB/128GB variant. Additionally, the report further goes on to state that the Realme 9 Pro+ will feature a starting price of Rs 20,999. Additionally, the Realme 9 Pro is expected to feature a starting price of Rs 16,999.

    Realme 9 Pro+ Expected Specifications

    The Realme 9 Pro+ is expected to feature a 5G chipset, presumably a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It will also feature an AMOLED display with a 90Hz/120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W or 65W fast-charging support. The handset is also expected to run Android 12 out of the box. It could also have a 50 MP triple-camera setup with OIS.

    Realme 9 Pro Expected Specifications

    The Realme 9 Pro is expected to use a Snapdragon 695 SoC. The Realme 9 Pro will also use an AMOLED display with a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will feature a 64 MP triple-camera setup. It will run on Android 12 and boasts slower 33W charging support.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #Realme #smartphones #Snapdragon #upcoming Realme smartphones
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 02:15 pm
