Realme 9 4G launch in India will take place on April 7 alongside Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme 9 has got an official launch date in India. The company recently confirmed that the Realme 9 will be arriving in the country alongside Realme’s flagship GT 2 Pro. The company is also set to launch the Realme Smart TV Stick, Realme Buds Air 3, and Realme Book Prime at the event.



The launch of the Realme 9 in India is set to take place on April 7. The launch event will take place at 12:30 pm (IST).

Details about the Realme 9 are still scarce, but it is expected to be a 4G, camera-centric phone. Realme’s teaser gives us a glimpse at the phone’s camera capability. Previous reports also suggest the Realme 9 will feature a 108 MP primary sensor, making it the second Realme phone to use a 108 MP main camera, the first one being the Realme 8 Pro.

The company is expected to use the 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor on the Realme 9 4G. The main camera will likely be paired with an ultrawide shooter and a depth or macro unit. Other details about the Realme 9 4G aren’t available just yet, but other rumours suggest the phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The Realme 9 4G will be the sixth smartphone in the 9 series and follows the launch of the Realme 9i Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+.