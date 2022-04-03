English
    Realme 9 4G launch in India will take place on April 7 alongside Realme GT 2 Pro

    The company is also set to launch the Realme Smart TV Stick, Realme Buds Air 3, and Realme Book Prime on April 7.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 03, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST

    Realme 9 has got an official launch date in India. The company recently confirmed that the Realme 9 will be arriving in the country alongside Realme’s flagship GT 2 Pro. The company is also set to launch the Realme Smart TV Stick, Realme Buds Air 3, and Realme Book Prime at the event.

    The launch of the Realme 9 in India is set to take place on April 7. The launch event will take place at 12:30 pm (IST).

    Details about the Realme 9 are still scarce, but it is expected to be a 4G, camera-centric phone. Realme’s teaser gives us a glimpse at the phone’s camera capability. Previous reports also suggest the Realme 9 will feature a 108 MP primary sensor, making it the second Realme phone to use a 108 MP main camera, the first one being the Realme 8 Pro.

    The company is expected to use the 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor on the Realme 9 4G. The main camera will likely be paired with an ultrawide shooter and a depth or macro unit. Other details about the Realme 9 4G aren’t available just yet, but other rumours suggest the phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

    The Realme 9 4G will be the sixth smartphone in the 9 series and follows the launch of the Realme 9i Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+.

    Also Read: Realme GT 2 Pro India launch date confirmed, features Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 50MP triple-camera
    Tags: #Realme #Realme 9 #smartphones
    first published: Apr 3, 2022 03:20 pm
