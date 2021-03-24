English
Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 launch event in India today at 7.30 PM: Where to watch live stream

Realme has confirmed some of the Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 specifications ahead of the launch.

March 24, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

Realme 8 India launch event is scheduled for March 24 at 7.30 PM. The company has confirmed the launch of two Realme 8 series smartphones - Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. Realme could introduce more products at the Realme 8 series launch event in India. Ahead of the launch, here is everything you need to know

Realme 8 series launch event: Where to watch the livestream

The Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro launch event goes live at 7.30 pm IST. The smartphones will be unveiled globally via a virtual event. Interested viewers can watch the Realme 8 launch event live on the company’s official YouTube channel and other social media channels. You can also click on the video link below to watch the Realme 8 series launch in India today at 7.30 PM.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro specifications

The Realme 8 Pro will come with an AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. We can expect the device to come with a 90Hz or a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is also confirmed to feature a 108MP quad-camera setup on the back. The 8 Pro is tipped to feature a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. 

The Realme 8 box teased by Sheth also confirms that the device will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It will get powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The phone will also get a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging out of the box. 

The Realme 8 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart post its launch.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Mar 24, 2021 10:48 am

