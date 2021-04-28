MARKET NEWS

Realme 8 5G sale in India today at 12:00 pm: All you need to know

The Realme 8 5G has a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB/128GB model.

Moneycontrol News
April 28, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST

The Realme 8 5G, one of India’s most affordable 5G phone is set to go on sale later today. The Realme 8 5G sale will kick off at 12:00 pm (IST) with the handset available for purchase on Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers.  The phone is aimed at bringing 5G to India’s sub-15K market.

Realme 8 5G Price in India

The Realme 8 5G features a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB/128GB model. The handset is also available in an 8GB/128GB for Rs 16,999. It comes in Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black colour options.

Realme 8 5G Specs 

The Realme 8 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Realme 8 5G also has DRE technology that converts extra storage into virtual RAM. It runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The device packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The LCD has 600 nits of brightness and a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera. On the back is a triple-camera setup. The device has a 48MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It also features a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Realme 8 5G also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Apr 28, 2021 11:26 am

