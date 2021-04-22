MARKET NEWS

Realme 8 5G launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream, expected price, specifications

Based on the specifications, we can expect the Realme 8 5G price in India to be around Rs 15,000.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST
Realme 8 5G India price and availability details will be announced at the launch event

Realme 8 5G India launch is scheduled to begin today at 12.30 pm. The company will launch its mid-range 5G smartphone in India via a virtual event. Realme 8 5G specifications are already known, courtesy of its launch in Thailand. The company will announce the Realme 8 5G India price and availability details at the launch event.

Realme 8 5G launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

Realme will host the Realme 8 5G launch in India via a virtual event. Interested viewers can watch the launch on the company’s Facebook and YouTube accounts. You can also click on the video link below to watch the Realme 8 5G launch in India today at 12.30 pm.

Realme 8 5G price in India (expected) 

Based on the specifications, we can expect the Realme 8 5G price in India to be around Rs 15,000. The smartphone has launched in Thailand for THB 9,999 (roughly Rs 24,000) for the 8GB variant.

Realme 8 5G specifications 

The Realme 8 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 1,080×2,400 resolution. It has a 90Hz screen refresh rate and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The LCD has 600 nits of brightness and a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. The device has a 48MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It also features a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

The device draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood for 5G network support. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

It also features face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone comes in Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue colours.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Apr 22, 2021 08:44 am

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

