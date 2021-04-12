English
Realme 8 5G launch confirmed for April 21, specifications teased

Leaked specifications suggest that the Realme 8 5G will be a rebranded Realme V13 5G launched in China.

April 12, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST
Representative image: Realme 8

Realme 8 5G launch date has been announced. The budget 5G smartphone is set to launch in Thailand on April 21. Realme is tipped to host the Realme 8 5G India launch event on April 22.

Ahead of the launch, the company has teased some of the Realme 8 5G specifications.

Realme 8 5G launch 

Realme will host the Realme 8 5G launch event in Thailand on April 21. The company confirmed the event on Facebook. Realme is yet to announce the Realme 8 5G India launch date. However, it is tipped that the budget 5G smartphone will launch in India on April 22.

Realme 8 5G specifications 

The teaser video reveals that the Realme 8 5G will come in a Black colour variant with a shiny finish on the back. Unlike the recent Realme smartphones, the Black variant does not have the "Dare to Leap" branding on the back.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has also listed some of the Realme 8 5G specifications. The specifications suggest that the Realme 8 5G will be a rebranded Realme V13 5G launched in China.

It will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone will pack a 5000 mAh battery and support 18W fast charging. 

Realme 8 5G will come with a 90Hz display. The screen will be 6.5-inch tall and have a Full HD+ resolution. Unlike the 4G model, the 5G variant will have a triple-camera setup on the back. It will have a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the phone will have an 8MP front camera.

The device runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones #Technology
