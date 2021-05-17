Realme 8 5G 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The budget 5G smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood and comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme recently dropped a new variant of its affordable 5G handset in India. The Realme 8 5G is now available in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The phone was only launched in 4GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations. The Realme 8 5G’s new variant has a cheaper starting price, allowing it to reclaim the title of “most affordable 5G phone in India”, a title previously held by the Oppo A53s 5G.

Realme 8 5G Price in India

The Realme 8GB’s price is set at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model. The handset is available in Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black colour options. The new model will be available for purchase on Realme.com from May 18 at 12:00 pm (IST). Additionally, the prices of the 4GB/128GB (Rs 14,999) and 8GB/128GB (Rs 16,999) models have remained unchanged.

Realme 8 5G Specs

The Realme 8 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone also features up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage with support for expansion via microSD card (Up to 1TB). The Realme 8 5G also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

The Realme 8 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 1,080×2,400 resolution. It has a 90Hz screen refresh rate and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The LCD boasts 600 nits of brightness and a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. The device has a 48MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It also features a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It also features face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.