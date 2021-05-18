MARKET NEWS

Realme 8 5G 4GB + 64GB sale today: Most affordable 5G smartphone in India will cost this much

The budget smartphone goes on sale starting 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme India website.

Moneycontrol News
May 18, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST
Realme had previously unveiled the 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

Realme 8 5G sale for the base 4GB + 64GB starts on May 18 in India. The entry-level variant of the most affordable 5G smartphone in India was launched earlier in 2021. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 goes on sale starting 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme India website.

Realme 8 5G price in India

Realme 8 5G India price now starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The company had previously unveiled the 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. It comes in Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black colour options.

The phone can be purchased via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores.

Realme 8 5G specifications

Related stories

The Realme 8 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 1,080×2,400 resolution. It has a 90Hz screen refresh rate and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The LCD boasts 600 nits of brightness and a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone also features up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage with support for expansion via microSD card (Up to 1TB). The Realme 8 5G also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. The device has a 48MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It also features a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It also features face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
first published: May 18, 2021 08:56 am

