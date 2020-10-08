Realme 7i with 5,000 mAh battery, 90Hz display, 64 MP quad-camera setup arrives in India

Realme has officially taken the lid off the third smartphone in the Realme 7 series in India. The Realme 7i brings a big battery, high refresh rate display, and quad-camera setup, much like the vanilla Realme 7.

Realme 7i Price in India

Coming in at Rs 11,999, the Reame 7i is also the most affordable of the three phones. However, opting for more storage will set you back Rs 12,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting October 16. It will be available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores.

Realme 7i specifications

The Realme 7i is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone arrives in two storage options – 64GB and 128GB. The device runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top. The Realme 7i packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 90-percent screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cutout on the screen houses a 16 MP, f/2.1 selfie shooter.

On the back, the Realme 7i opts for a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP, f/1.8 sensor at the helm. The main camera sensor is backed by an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP monochrome sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. The fingerprint reader is also mounted on the back. The Realme 7i comes in two colour options – Fusion Green and Fusion Blue.

