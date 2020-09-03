Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro launched in India with 65W Super DART charging, 64MP quad-camera system

Realme 7 series has been launched in India. Under the Realme 7 series, the company has launched two smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment- Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7. The Realme 7 Pro features support for a blazing-fast 65W Super DART fast charging support and comes with 64MP quad-camera setup.

Realme 7 Pro price in India

Realme 7 Pro has been launched in two storage configurations - 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The Realme 7 Pro 6GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant has been launched for Rs 21,999.

Realme 7 Pro comes in two colours — Mirror White and Mirror Blue.

The Realme 6 Pro (Review) successor competes against the likes of Poco X2 (Review), Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and other budget smartphones under Rs 20,000.

Realme 7 price in India

Realme 7 has been launched in two storage configurations - 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB. The Realme 7 6GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant has been launched for Rs 16,999.

Realme 7 comes in two colours — Mist White and Mist Blue

The Realme 6 (Review) successor competes against the likes of Poco M2 Pro (Review), Realme Narzo 10 (Review), Redmi Note 9 Pro, and other budget smartphones under Rs 15,000.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

Realme 7 Pro features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED 60Hz display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the upper-left corner for the 32MP front camera, thus offering an overall screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent.

Under the hood, Realme 7 Pro offers a 2.3GHz 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. The smartphone comes packed with a 65W fast charger for the 4,500 mAh battery that can be charged via a USB Type-C port.

Realme 7 Pro features four camera sensors on the back. There is a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / NavIC / Glonass, 4G VoLTE, etc. Realme 7 Pro boots on Android 10-based Realme UI.

Realme 7 specifications

Realme 7 specifications include a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, Realme 7 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The smartphone gets powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor clocked at 2.05GHz and paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

You also get four camera sensors on the Realme 7. There is a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

For selfies, Realme 7 features a 16MP front camera inside the punch-hole cutout.

Realme 7 boots on Realme UI based on Android 10.