Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 7 Pro sale today at 12 pm in India via Realme.com and Flipkart: Check price, specifications

The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting from Rs 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant.

Moneycontrol News

The Realme 7 Pro is set to go on sale later today at 12:00 pm (IST). The Realme 7 Pro launched earlier in September and is arguably one of the best smartphones, if go by the specs, under 20,000 rupees.

Realme 7 Pro Price in India

The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting from Rs 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. You can also get the top-end 8GB/128GB model for Rs 21,999. The Realme 7 Pro sale will commence at 12:00 pm today on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 7 Pro Specs 

The Realme 7 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The device sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen opts for a hole punch notch that houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

Realme 7 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back. The setup comprises of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP macro camera.  The phone packs a 4,500 mAh that supports a whopping 65W fast charging speed. The 65W charging adapter is included in the box.

The Realme 7 Pro boasts an in-display fingerprint reader. The device runs Android 10-based Realme UI. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / NavIC / Glonass, and 4G VoLTE. The Realme 7 Pro is available in Mirror White and Mirror Blue colour options.

First Published on Sep 21, 2020 09:43 am

