Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 7 Pro sale today at 12 pm in India: Check price, specifications

Realme 7 Pro will be available for purchase via a flash sale on Flipkart and Realme online store.

Moneycontrol News

Realme 7 Pro sale begins on September 14 at 12 pm in India. The smartphone under Rs 20,000 was launched alongside the Realme 7 as part of the Realme 7 Series in India. Key Realme 7 Pro specifications include 65W fast charging, a 64MP quad-camera setup, and an AMOLED screen.

Realme 7 Pro first sale details

Realme 7 Pro sale starts on September 14 at 12 pm. The smartphone will be available for purchase via a flash sale on Flipkart and Realme online store.

Also check: Realme 7 Pro Review

related news

Realme 7 Pro price in India

Realme 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999.

It comes in two colour options — Mirror White and Mirror Blue.

The Realme 6 Pro (Review) successor competes against the likes of Poco X2 (Review), Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and other budget smartphones under Rs 20,000.

Also check: These are the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

Realme 7 Pro specifications

Realme 7 Pro features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED 60Hz display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the upper-left corner for the 32MP front camera, thus offering an overall screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent.

Under the hood, Realme 7 Pro offers a 2.3GHz 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. The smartphone comes packed with a 65W fast charger for the 4,500 mAh battery that can be charged via a USB Type-C port.

Realme 7 Pro features four camera sensors on the back. There is a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / NavIC / Glonass, 4G VoLTE, etc. Realme 7 Pro boots on Android 10-based Realme UI.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 08:54 am

tags #Realme #smartphones

