Realme 7 Pro sale today at 12 pm in India: Check price, specifications

Realme 7 Pro sale starts today at 12 pm in India. The smartphone under Rs 20,000 will be available for purchase via Flipkart and realme.com. Realme 7 Pro price starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. Key Realme 7 Pro specifications include a 65W fast charging support for the 4,500 mAh battery, a Snapdragon 720G processor, and a 64MP quad-camera setup. Realme 7 Pro competes against the likes of Poco X3(Review), Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and other smartphones priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

Realme 7 Pro price in India

Realme 7 Pro is priced starting from Rs 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. You can also get the top-end 8GB/128GB model for Rs 21,999. The Realme 7 Pro sale will commence at 12:00 pm today on Flipkart and realme.com.

As mentioned earlier, Realme 7 Pro competes against Poco X3(Review), which also goes on sale today at 12 pm. The smartphones in the same price range include the Samsung Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, etc.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

Realme 7 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The device sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen opts for a hole punch notch that houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

Realme 7 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back. The setup comprises of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh that supports a whopping 65W fast charging speed. The 65W charging adapter is included in the box.

The Realme 7 Pro boasts an in-display fingerprint reader. The device runs Android 10-based Realme UI. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / NavIC / Glonass, and 4G VoLTE. The Realme 7 Pro is available in Mirror White and Mirror Blue colour options.