Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro may launch in India on September 3

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the launch via Twitter.

Moneycontrol News

Realme has dropped its first teaser for its next big smartphone launch in India. The Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro aren’t too far from launching in India. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently teased the Realme 7 series on Twitter.

Madhav’s tweet does not give out any details about the Realme 7 series, apart from the fact that it will be launching in India soon. And, while he does not specify the series, the hashtag “#BuildingTheFaster7” suggests that it will be the Realme 7 series.

The tweet suggests that Realme will be holding a launch event in India soon with Madhav taking the lead. In the image, the phone in Madhav’s hand seems to feature a green hue. According to known tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme 7 series could be arriving in India on September 3.

The Realme 7 series is expected to arrive in India's sub-20K segment.  Additionally, Realme is also gearing up to launch the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro in China on September 1. The Realme X7 Pro will get a 120Hz curved AMOLED display, while the X7 series will support 5G.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

