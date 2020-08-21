Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro may launch in India on September 3

Realme has dropped its first teaser for its next big smartphone launch in India. The Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro aren’t too far from launching in India. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently teased the Realme 7 series on Twitter.



I can see that you guys were missing me from the past couple of launch events. Well, I was busy making 2 new smartphones for you, and I have to make them Super Good! #BuildingTheFaster7 https://t.co/EYup6Woazw pic.twitter.com/L7ZBJ6XTGh

— Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) August 20, 2020

Madhav’s tweet does not give out any details about the Realme 7 series, apart from the fact that it will be launching in India soon. And, while he does not specify the series, the hashtag “#BuildingTheFaster7” suggests that it will be the Realme 7 series.The tweet suggests that Realme will be holding a launch event in India soon with Madhav taking the lead. In the image, the phone in Madhav’s hand seems to feature a green hue. According to known tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme 7 series could be arriving in India on September 3.

Provided they don't do any last moment changes, my source tells me that the Realme 7 series will launch on September 3, 2020 in India. First sale could be on September 10.#Realme#Realme7#Realme7Pro— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 20, 2020