Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro launching in India on September 3: Everything we know so far

Realme is set to launch a new mid-range smartphone series in India in the coming days. After a couple of teasers and leaks, the Realme 7 series has finally got an official launch date in the country.



The name's 7... #realme7

Introducing India’s Fastest Charging technology & 2nd Generation 64MP Quad Camera to the mid-range segment.

Get ready to #CaptureSharperChargeFaster.

Premiering #realme7 & #realme7Pro at 12:30 PM, 3rd Sep. on our official channels.https://t.co/GocO44SynRpic.twitter.com/Xmot7CKjnI

— realme (@realmemobiles) August 27, 2020

A recent tweet by the company has confirmed that the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will be launching in India on September 3, two days after Realme unveils the X7 series in China.

The Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro specifications are yet to be confirmed, although the Twitter post gives us a clear picture of the front of the device. The Realme 7 series will opt for a hole-punch camera cutout on the top left of the screen.

Additionally, one of the Realme 7 Pro’s key feature looks like it is going to be 65W Super Dart charging support. The regular Realme 7 model is likely to support 30W fast charging. In a previous post on twitter, Realme suggested that the new Realme 7 phones would be faster than their predecessor, which means you can expect updated chipsets on both devices.

While details about the specs of the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro are scarce, you can also expect both phones to feature a 64 MP quad-camera setup on the back. We also know that the Pro or both Realme 7 phones will feature an AMOLED panel.

The Realme 7’s price in India will likely be positioned under the Rs 20,000 mark. The Realme 7 Pro’s price in India will likely exceed the Realme 6 Pro’s by at least Rs 3,000. While information about the Realme 7 series is limited at the moment, you can expect that to change in the days leading up to the launch.