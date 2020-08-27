172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|realme-7-and-realme-7-pro-launching-in-india-on-september-3-everything-we-know-so-far-5764351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro launching in India on September 3: Everything we know so far

We expect the base models for both the Realme 7 and 7 Pro to be priced in India's sub-20K market.

Moneycontrol News

Realme is set to launch a new mid-range smartphone series in India in the coming days. After a couple of teasers and leaks, the Realme 7 series has finally got an official launch date in the country.

A recent tweet by the company has confirmed that the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will be launching in India on September 3, two days after Realme unveils the X7 series in China.

The Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro specifications are yet to be confirmed, although the Twitter post gives us a clear picture of the front of the device. The Realme 7 series will opt for a hole-punch camera cutout on the top left of the screen.

Additionally, one of the Realme 7 Pro’s key feature looks like it is going to be 65W Super Dart charging support. The regular Realme 7 model is likely to support 30W fast charging. In a previous post on twitter, Realme suggested that the new Realme 7 phones would be faster than their predecessor, which means you can expect updated chipsets on both devices.

Close

While details about the specs of the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro are scarce, you can also expect both phones to feature a 64 MP quad-camera setup on the back. We also know that the Pro or both Realme 7 phones will feature an AMOLED panel.

related news

The Realme 7’s price in India will likely be positioned under the Rs 20,000 mark. The Realme 7 Pro’s price in India will likely exceed the Realme 6 Pro’s by at least Rs 3,000. While information about the Realme 7 series is limited at the moment, you can expect that to change in the days leading up to the launch.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 07:03 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.