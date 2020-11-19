Realme 7 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 800U, 120Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery

Realme just dropped a new budget 5G smartphone at a virtual event in the UK. The new handset, dubbed the Realme 7 5G features a new MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a quad-rear camera setup, a high-refresh-rate display, and a sizeable battery with fast charging.

Realme 7 5G Price

The Realme 7 5G’s price is set at £279 (Roughly Rs 27,400) in the UK and arrives in a sole 6GB/128GB configuration. The phone is available in a single Baltic Blue colour option and will be available for purchase on Amazon UK from November 27. Realme has also announced a discounted price of £229 (Roughly Rs 22,500) until November 30 as part of a Black Friday Special deal.

Realme 7 5G Specs

The Realme 7 5G is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, which features an integrated 5G modem and dual 5G SIM support. The chip is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card. The Realme 7 5G runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

The Realme 7 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support. The phone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS panel with a 90.5-percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also features a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone opts for a hole-punch cut out for the 16 megapixel front camera.

Additionally, the quad-camera setup on the back includes a 48 megapixel, f/1.8 primary sensor paired with an 8 megapixel, f/2.3 ultrawide lens, and two 2 megapixel modules – macro lens and monochrome sensor. The main camera can record 4K video at 30fps, while the front camera is limited to 1080p at 30fps.

Connectivity options on the Realme 7 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and more. The power button on the Realme 7 5G doubles as a fingerprint reader, while the device also supports Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio technologies.