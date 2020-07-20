App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 6i with MediaTek Helio G90T, 90Hz display to launch in India on July 24

An image shared by Sheth also confirms that the 6i will feature a hole-punch cutout.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme is launching a new smartphone under the Realme 6 Series in India. The company has confirmed the launch of Realme 6i in India on July 24. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has also confirmed some key specifications of the Realme 6i.

Realme 6i will share most of the specifications from the Realme 6. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a 90Hz refresh rate display. An image shared by Sheth also confirms that the 6i will feature a hole-punch cutout. Realme 6i could sport the same 6.5-inch LCD found on the Realme 6.

Another detail confirmed by Sheth includes the inclusion of the same MediaTek Helio G90T chipset found in Realme 6. The processor offers better performance during intense usage, compared to Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. 

The above specs do confirm that the India variant of the Realme 6I will be different from the one launched in Myanmar with a MediaTek G80 processor. 

The rear panel sports a quad-camera setup and we can expect the smartphone to feature a 48MP primary sensor instead of the 64MP camera found on the Realme 6.

Realme 6i could also feature a 4,300 mAh battery and 30W fast charging. 

The smartphone will run on Android 10-based Realme UI.
