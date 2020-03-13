App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 6i to launch in Myanmar on March 17; India date may come soon

The upcoming smartphone will be the third new variant of the Realme 6 series after the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme 6i, the third variant in the series after the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, is set to launch in Myanmar on March 17, the company announced via its official Facebook page.

Realme has also confirmed that the device will feature a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which would be a first for any smartphone. 

Further, Realme 6i will also feature support for 18W fast-charging via USB Type-C. This is a considerable improvement over the Realme 5i, which featured support for 10W charging via micro-USB.

Close

The company has not revealed any other details, but rumours suggest that Realme 6i will pack a 5,000 mAh battery and sport a 48MP quad-camera setup.

related news

Going by the Myanmar date and based on the previous launch history, we can expect Realme to also launch the smartphone in India soon.

Realme 6 and 6 Pro are launched in India and can be purchased online and offline. Before you make your purchase decision, do check our Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro first impressions to know more about the two budget smartphones.

We are currently reviewing both the Realme 6 series smartphones, and the full review will be uploaded to our website soon.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 01:34 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.