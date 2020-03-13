Realme 6i to launch in Myanmar on March 17; India date may come soon

Realme 6i, the third variant in the series after the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, is set to launch in Myanmar on March 17, the company announced via its official Facebook page.

Realme has also confirmed that the device will feature a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which would be a first for any smartphone.

Further, Realme 6i will also feature support for 18W fast-charging via USB Type-C. This is a considerable improvement over the Realme 5i, which featured support for 10W charging via micro-USB.

The company has not revealed any other details, but rumours suggest that Realme 6i will pack a 5,000 mAh battery and sport a 48MP quad-camera setup.

Going by the Myanmar date and based on the previous launch history, we can expect Realme to also launch the smartphone in India soon.

Realme 6 and 6 Pro are launched in India and can be purchased online and offline. Before you make your purchase decision, do check our Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro first impressions to know more about the two budget smartphones.

We are currently reviewing both the Realme 6 series smartphones, and the full review will be uploaded to our website soon.