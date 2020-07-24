App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 6i launched in India with MediaTek G90T SoC, 90Hz Display, starting from Rs 12,999

The Realme 6i will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com on July 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme just dropped another smartphone in its 6 series in India. The Realme 6i is the third addition to the series and arrives with a high-performance mid-range chipset for gaming, a high refresh rate display, a quad-camera setup, and a sizeable battery. Let’s take a closer look at the latest entrant to Realme’s smartphone lineup.

Realme 6i Price

The Realme 6i is priced at Rs 12,999 in India for the base 4GB/64GB configuration. Realme is also offering the phone in a 6GB/64GB variant for Rs 14,999. The Realme 6i will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com on July 31.

Close

Realme 6i Specs 

The Realme 6i is powered by the gaming-focused MediaTek G90T chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. While the phone arrives in a single 64GB storage option, it can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The Realme 6i runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

The Realme 6i sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen features a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone packs a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, although Realme only includes a 20W charger in the box.

In optics, the Realme 6i gets a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro shooter. The punch-hole camera cutout on the front houses a 16 MP, f/2.0 selfie shooter.

The Realme 6i opts for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles as a power button. For connectivity, the phone features Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth v5.0. The Realme 6i will be offered in two colours, including Eclipse Black and Lunar White.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 02:22 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

