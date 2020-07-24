Realme 6i launched in India with MediaTek G90T SoC, 90Hz Display, starting from Rs 12,999

Realme just dropped another smartphone in its 6 series in India. The Realme 6i is the third addition to the series and arrives with a high-performance mid-range chipset for gaming, a high refresh rate display, a quad-camera setup, and a sizeable battery. Let’s take a closer look at the latest entrant to Realme’s smartphone lineup.

Realme 6i Price

The Realme 6i is priced at Rs 12,999 in India for the base 4GB/64GB configuration. Realme is also offering the phone in a 6GB/64GB variant for Rs 14,999. The Realme 6i will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com on July 31.

Realme 6i Specs

The Realme 6i is powered by the gaming-focused MediaTek G90T chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. While the phone arrives in a single 64GB storage option, it can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The Realme 6i runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

The Realme 6i sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen features a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone packs a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, although Realme only includes a 20W charger in the box.

In optics, the Realme 6i gets a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro shooter. The punch-hole camera cutout on the front houses a 16 MP, f/2.0 selfie shooter.

The Realme 6i opts for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles as a power button. For connectivity, the phone features Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth v5.0. The Realme 6i will be offered in two colours, including Eclipse Black and Lunar White.