Realme 6i launch at 12.30 pm today: Where to watch the live-stream, specifications

Realme is launching a new budget smartphone in India called the Realme 6i. The smartphone will be the third variant under the Realme 6 series and is expected to sit below the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro.

Realme 6i launch: Where to watch the live-stream

Realme is scheduled to launch the Realme 6i at 12.30 pm on July 24. The budget smartphone will be launched online and interested viewers can watch it on the company’s YouTube channel (linked below) and other social media accounts.

Realme 6i specifications

Realme has confirmed some key specifications before the Realme 6i launch. The budget smartphone is confirmed to feature a 90Hz refresh rate display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. This smartphone is likely to sport the same 6.5-inch screen found on the Realme 6 (Review).

Under the hood, Realme 6i has a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. The processor offers better performance during intense usage, compared to Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.

The rear panel sports a quad-camera setup and we can expect the smartphone to feature a 48MP primary sensor instead of the 64MP camera found on the Realme 6 Pro (Review).

Realme 6i also features a 4,300 mAh battery and 30W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI.