App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 6 with 6GB RAM and 64GB memory launched in India

Realme continues to offer the smartphone in three more storage options - 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme has launched a new 6GB variant of the Realme 6 in India. The new storage configuration is the fourth option available under the Realme 6 for Indian buyers.

Realme 6 price and storage options

Realme 6’s latest storage option offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The new variant is priced at Rs 15,999 and comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options.

Close

Realme continues to offer three more storage models, namely 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. These three storage options are priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999, and Rs 17,999.

related news

Also read: Realme 6 review

Realme 6 specifications 

Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080*2400 resolution. The smartphone comes with a single hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera. 

The smartphone is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G90T and ARM G76 GPU, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. Storage is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. 

Battery-wise, Realme 6 comes packed with a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 via USB Type-C.

For photography and videography, Realme 6 features a 64MP f/1.8 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors for portraits and macro photography.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5mm headphone jack, uSB Type-C, etc.

The device boots on Android 10 and ColorOS 7 based Realme UI.
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 04:32 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.