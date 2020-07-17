Realme 6 with 6GB RAM and 64GB memory launched in India

Realme has launched a new 6GB variant of the Realme 6 in India. The new storage configuration is the fourth option available under the Realme 6 for Indian buyers.

Realme 6 price and storage options

Realme 6’s latest storage option offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The new variant is priced at Rs 15,999 and comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options.

Realme continues to offer three more storage models, namely 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. These three storage options are priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999, and Rs 17,999.

Realme 6 specifications

Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080*2400 resolution. The smartphone comes with a single hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G90T and ARM G76 GPU, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. Storage is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Battery-wise, Realme 6 comes packed with a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 via USB Type-C.

For photography and videography, Realme 6 features a 64MP f/1.8 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors for portraits and macro photography.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5mm headphone jack, uSB Type-C, etc.

The device boots on Android 10 and ColorOS 7 based Realme UI.