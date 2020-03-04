App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 6 will be the new "Pro", could get price hike and massive improvements

Realme 6 will succeed the Realme 5 Pro.

Carlsen Martin

Realme is gearing up to launch its 6 series on Thursday, March 5. The upcoming series is expected to bring significant enhancements over its predecessors primarily in camera, performance and design departments. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has now confirmed new details about the Realme 6 series ahead of its launch.

The company recently uploaded a tweet that read; “For all the Pro-users looking for an upgrade, we have just the one for you. Take the leap and meet the next in line, #realme6. Number is the new Pro!”

Judging by the tweet; Realme is revamping its pricing strategy on its most popular smartphone series. The tweet confirms that the Realme 6 will be the succeed the Realme 5 Pro rather than the vanilla Realme 5. This also means the Realme 6 Pro is going to be a more premium offering and that there can be a price hike on the Realme 6 series.

Close

We expect the vanilla Realme 6 to be priced much higher than the Realme 5, while the Realme 6 Pro may be priced at Rs 15,999 or more for the base variant. The Realme 6 series shifts the focus from low-end and mid-range to mid-range and upper mid-range. This could also mark a change in strategy, reserving the Realme X series for flagships.

The Realme 6 series will offer a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, punch-hole selfie camera (With the “Pro” model opting for two front cameras), 30W fast charging and 90Hz display and a more premium design than any of its predecessors. The Realme 6 series will launch in India tomorrow behind closed doors.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 08:28 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

