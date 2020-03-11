App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 6 to go sale at 12 pm on Flipkart & realme.com: Check specifications, price & offers

Here is everything you need to know about the Realme 6 sale today in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme 6 goes on sale at 12 pm on Flipkart and the company's India website. The budget smartphone was launched alongside the Realme 6 Pro as part of the new Realme 6 series in India.

Price and sale details

The device has been launched in three storage variants in India. The entry-level 4GB+64GB storage option is priced Rs 12,999, whereas the 6GB+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999. The higher storage variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can be bought for Rs 15,999. All three variants can be bought in Comet Blue and Comet White

ICICI Bank credit cards holders can avail a Rs 750 discount on Flipkart. Axis Bank credit and debit cardholders can avail a 5 percent discount on EMI transactions. 

Also Read: Realme 6 first impressions 

related news

Specifications

Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080*2400 resolution. The smartphone comes with a single hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera. 

The smartphone is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G90T and ARM G76 GPU, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. Storage is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. Battery-wise, the device comes packed with a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 via USB Type-C. 

For photography and videography, Realme 6 features a 64MP f/1.8 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors for portraits and macro photography. The device boots on Android 10 and ColorOS 7 based Realme UI.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, etc.

 

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 09:25 am

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

