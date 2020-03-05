App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Realme X: What's new and different?

Realme 6 Pro is definitely a good upgrade over the Realme 5 Pro and Realme X.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Realme 6 Pro has launched in India. The smartphone comes as an upgrade over the Realme X and succeeds the Realme 5 Pro in terms of the naming scheme.  Priced at Rs 16,999, how does the Realme 6 Pro fare in terms of specifications on paper? Here is a spec-comparison of the Realme 6 Pro with the Realme 5 Pro and the Realme X.
ParametersRealme 6 ProRealme 5 ProRealme X
Display6.6-inch Full HD+ (1,080*2,400 resolution) IPS LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Screen comes with water-drop notch on top.6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an all-screen design with no notch and a slightly thick chin bezel.
Processor2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor SoC with Adreno 618 GPU2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.
RAM and Storage options6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB 8GB +128GB

4GB + 128GB,

8GB +128GB.
Rear Camera64MP Samsung GW1 (f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.3) + 12MP with 20x telephoto zoom + 2MP macro48MP Sony IMX586 (f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.25) + 2MP Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens48MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4)
Front camera16MP f/2.2 + 8MP f/2.216MP f/2.0 sensor16MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.04,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech3,765 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge support.
OSAndroid 10 and Color OS 7 based Realme UIAndroid 9.0 based Color OS 6Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
BiometricsSide-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlockRear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face UnlockIn-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock
Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, NavIC, GPS, headphone jack4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack, USB Type-C,
Colour optionsLightning Blue, Lightning OrangeSparkling Blue, Crystal Green.Space Blue, Polar White.
PriceRs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 17,999 for 6GB + 128GB,Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GBRs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 8GB + 128GBRs 16,999 for 4GB + 128GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB

Prima facie Realme 6 Pro is definitely a worthy upgrade over the Realme 5 Pro, at least on-paper. The smartphone gets a bigger screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a dual front camera setup with an additional ultra-wide lens.

The new Pro smartphone also gets a higher resolution sensor and better telephoto capabilities. Although the battery is bigger, we will need to test how long it lasts with the 90Hz refresh rate always on.

Close

Probably the only plus point the Realme X has over the other two smartphones is its AMOLED all-screen design that offers vibrant colours and immersive experience.

We are currently reviewing the Realme 6 series, and the full review should be out soon on our website.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 03:49 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

