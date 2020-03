Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Specs, price, features comparison

Realme 6 Pro has been launched in India. The company has now changed its pricing strategy and replaced the Realme XT by positioning the Realme 6 Pro in the same price range as the Poco X2.

Parameters Realme 6 Pro Poco X2 Display 6.6-inch Full HD+ (1,080*2,400 resolution) IPS LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Screen comes with a dual punch-hole cutout. 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD (resolution of 1080*2340 pixels) with 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Screen comes with a dual punch-hole cutout. Processor 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor SoC with Adreno 618 GPU 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with an Adreno 618 GPU RAM and Storage options 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB,8GB + 128GB 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB,8GB + 256GB Rear Camera 64MP Samsung GW1 (f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.3) + 12MP with 20x telephoto zoom + 2MP macro 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens Front camera 16MP f/2.2 + 8MP f/2.2 20MP + 2MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 4,500 mAh with 27W fast charging tech OS Android 10 and Color OS 7 based Realme UI Android 10 based MiUi 11 for Poco Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, NavIC, GPS, headphone jack 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack Colour options Lightning Blue, Lightning Orange Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, and Matrix Purple. Price Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 17,999 for 6GB + 128GB,Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB,Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 256GB

In our Poco X2 review , we called it the best smartphone to buy under Rs 20,000. Does Realme's latest offering have what it takes to snatch the best smartphone under Rs 20,000 tag from Poco X2? Let's compare the specs and features of Realme 6 Pro with the Poco X2.