Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Specs, price, features comparison

Realme 6 Pro has been launched in India. The company has now changed its pricing strategy and replaced the Realme XT by positioning the Realme 6 Pro in the same price range as the Poco X2.

Parameters Realme 6 Pro Poco X2 Display 6.6-inch Full HD+ (1,080*2,400 resolution) IPS LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Screen comes with a dual punch-hole cutout. 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD (resolution of 1080*2340 pixels) with 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Screen comes with a dual punch-hole cutout. Processor 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor SoC with Adreno 618 GPU 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with an Adreno 618 GPU RAM and Storage options 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB,8GB + 128GB 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB,8GB + 256GB Rear Camera 64MP Samsung GW1 (f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.3) + 12MP with 20x telephoto zoom + 2MP macro 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens Front camera 16MP f/2.2 + 8MP f/2.2 20MP + 2MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 4,500 mAh with 27W fast charging tech OS Android 10 and Color OS 7 based Realme UI Android 10 based MiUi 11 for Poco Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, NavIC, GPS, headphone jack 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack Colour options Lightning Blue, Lightning Orange Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, and Matrix Purple. Price Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 17,999 for 6GB + 128GB,Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB,Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 256GB