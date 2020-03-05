Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Specs, price, features comparison

Here's a comparison of the specs and features of Realme 6 Pro with the Poco X2.
Realme 6 Pro has been launched in India. The company has now changed its pricing strategy and replaced the Realme XT by positioning the Realme 6 Pro in the same price range as the Poco X2.In our Poco X2 review, we called it the best smartphone to buy under Rs 20,000. Does Realme's latest offering have what it takes to snatch the best smartphone under Rs 20,000 tag from Poco X2? Let's compare the specs and features of Realme 6 Pro with the Poco X2.
|Parameters
|Realme 6 Pro
|Poco X2
|Display
|6.6-inch Full HD+ (1,080*2,400 resolution) IPS LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Screen comes with a dual punch-hole cutout.
|6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD (resolution of 1080*2340 pixels) with 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Screen comes with a dual punch-hole cutout.
|Processor
|2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor SoC with Adreno 618 GPU
|2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with an Adreno 618 GPU
|RAM and Storage options
|6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB,8GB + 128GB
|6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB,8GB + 256GB
|Rear Camera
|64MP Samsung GW1 (f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.3) + 12MP with 20x telephoto zoom + 2MP macro
|64MP Sony IMX686 sensor f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens
|Front camera
|16MP f/2.2 + 8MP f/2.2
|20MP + 2MP f/2.0 sensor
|Battery
|4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0
|4,500 mAh with 27W fast charging tech
|OS
|Android 10 and Color OS 7 based Realme UI
|Android 10 based MiUi 11 for Poco
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|Connectivity
|4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, NavIC, GPS, headphone jack
|4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack
|Colour options
|Lightning Blue, Lightning Orange
|Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, and Matrix Purple.
|Price
|Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 17,999 for 6GB + 128GB,Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB
|Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB,Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 256GB
First Published on Mar 5, 2020 04:42 pm