App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Specs, price, features comparison

Here's a comparison of the specs and features of Realme 6 Pro with the Poco X2.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme 6 Pro has been launched in India. The company has now changed its pricing strategy and replaced the Realme XT by positioning the Realme 6 Pro in the same price range as the Poco X2.

In our Poco X2 review, we called it the best smartphone to buy under Rs 20,000. Does Realme's latest offering have what it takes to snatch the best smartphone under Rs 20,000 tag from Poco X2? Let's compare the specs and features of Realme 6 Pro with the Poco X2.
ParametersRealme 6 ProPoco X2
Display6.6-inch Full HD+ (1,080*2,400 resolution) IPS LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Screen comes with a dual punch-hole cutout.6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD (resolution of 1080*2340 pixels) with 120Hz refresh rate  and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Screen comes with a dual punch-hole cutout.
Processor2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor SoC with Adreno 618 GPU2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with an Adreno 618 GPU
RAM and Storage options6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB,8GB + 128GB6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB,8GB + 256GB
Rear Camera64MP Samsung GW1 (f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.3) + 12MP with 20x telephoto zoom + 2MP macro64MP Sony IMX686 sensor f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens
Front camera16MP f/2.2 + 8MP f/2.220MP + 2MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.04,500 mAh with 27W fast charging tech
OSAndroid 10 and Color OS 7 based Realme UIAndroid 10 based MiUi 11 for Poco
BiometricsSide-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlockSide-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, NavIC, GPS, headphone jack4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack
Colour optionsLightning Blue, Lightning OrangeAtlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, and Matrix Purple.
PriceRs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 17,999 for 6GB + 128GB,Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GBRs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB,Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 256GB
 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #gadgets #Poco #Realme #smartphones

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.