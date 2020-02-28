Realme 6 Pro spotted on Geekbench ahead of March 5 launch

Realme is wasting little time in flooding the market with its smartphone. This month alone, the company launched two smartphones at completely opposite ends of the market with the budget C3 and top-of-the-line X50 Pro 5G. Then came the announcement of the Realme 6 series, barely a couple of days after unveiling its first flagship 5G phone.

The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will arrive in India next week on March 5 alongside the company's first fitness band. However, the Pro variant has recently been spotted on Geekbench. Previous reports suggested that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, which launched in India in January.

The Realme 6 Pro, model number RMX2061, achieved a 571 single-core score and 1,676 multi-core score in Geekbench 5's test. While the chipset in question isn't specified, the scores match results from the Realme X2, which utilises the Snapdragon 730G SoC. This means you can expect performance on par with the SD730G chipset.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Realme 6 Pro will run on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin. The listing also confirms that at least one variant of the phone will feature 8GB of RAM. The company also confirmed several details about the Realme 6 series.