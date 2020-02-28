App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 6 Pro spotted on Geekbench ahead of March 5 launch

The listing confirms that at least one variant of the phone will feature 8GB of RAM.

Carlsen Martin

Realme is wasting little time in flooding the market with its smartphone. This month alone, the company launched two smartphones at completely opposite ends of the market with the budget C3 and top-of-the-line X50 Pro 5G. Then came the announcement of the Realme 6 series, barely a couple of days after unveiling its first flagship 5G phone.

The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will arrive in India next week on March 5 alongside the company's first fitness band. However, the Pro variant has recently been spotted on Geekbench. Previous reports suggested that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, which launched in India in January.

The Realme 6 Pro, model number RMX2061, achieved a 571 single-core score and 1,676 multi-core score in Geekbench 5's test. While the chipset in question isn't specified, the scores match results from the Realme X2, which utilises the Snapdragon 730G SoC. This means you can expect performance on par with the SD730G chipset.

Close

According to the Geekbench listing, the Realme 6 Pro will run on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin. The listing also confirms that at least one variant of the phone will feature 8GB of RAM. The company also confirmed several details about the Realme 6 series.

related news

The Realme 6 Pro will have a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the device will get a pill-shaped notch with two cameras. You can also expect a higher refresh rate display, probably 90Hz AMOLED panel. The Realme 6 series launch date is scheduled for March 5 in India, while the devices are expected to go on sale on March 15.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.