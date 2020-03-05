App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 India launch at 12:30pm: Where to watch live-stream, expected price & specs

The company hinted that the Realme 6 will be priced higher than its predecessors. We expect the Realme 6 Pro base variant to be priced under Rs 16,000

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme 6 series will make its India debut on March 5. The company confirmed the launch of two new smartphones under the Realme 6 series, namely the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro. 

Realme 6 series launch live-stream details

The Realme 6 launch event is scheduled for 12.30 pm IST. The company had previously invited media and ‘Realme fans’ for an on-ground event. However, citing COVID-19 reports in India, the company decided to host an online-only launch event of the Realme 6 series.

The event will be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube channel. Viewers can also get live updates from the Realme’s social media accounts.

Realme 6 series price

The company hinted that the Realme 6 will be priced higher than its predecessors. The base variant is rumoured to be priced under Rs 13,000. We expect the Realme 6 Pro base variant to be priced under Rs 16,000.

Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 specifications and features (confirmed)

Realme has already confirmed that both the Realme 6 series smartphones would feature a 90Hz refresh rate display. While the vanilla Realme 6 will have a single punch-hole display, the ‘Pro’ variant would sport dual front camera sensors inside the hole-punch cutout.

In terms of optics, both smartphones are confirmed to feature 64MP quad-camera setup on the back. The ‘Pro’ variant is further confirmed to get up to 20x digital zoom support with its telephoto lens, an ultra-wide lens, and an ultra macro lens.

In terms of charging, both smartphones will feature support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. Realme claims the charging technology refuels the battery from zero to 40 percent in 15 minutes.

Alongside the two smartphones, Realme will also unveil its first smart band called Realme Band.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 10:23 am

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

