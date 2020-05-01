Realme 6 or Redmi Note 9: Which smartphone has better specifications?

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Note 9 globally via an online launch. The smartphone should be making its way to India very soon. While the pricing details are currently unknown, it is likely that Xiaomi will price it under Rs 12,000, which puts it in direct competition with the Realme 6 — one of Xiaomi’s biggest competitors in the segment.

Parameters Redmi Note 9 Realme 6 Display 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1080 * 2340 pixels. The screen features a punch-hole cutout. 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 1080*2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen features a punch-hole cutout. Processor MediaTek Helio G85 SoC octa-core processor. MediaTek G90T octa-core processor RAM 3GB/ 4GB 4GB/6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/ 128GB , expandable up to 128GB via microSD 64GB/128GB Rear Camera Quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor setup 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 2MP (Macro) + 2MP (Depth) Front camera 13MP f/2.0 16-megapixel Battery 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging via USB Type-C. 4,300 mAh battery, 30W Flash Charging Security Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Connectivity options 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. Operating System Android 10-based MiUi 11 Color OS 7and Android 10-based Realme UI Price 3GB + 64GB For USD 199 (roughly Rs 14,900), 4GB + 128GB for USD 249 (roughly Rs 18,900) Close Rs 12,999 for 4GB + 64GB, related news Redmi Note 9 vs Redmi Note 8: What's new and different?

How do the two smartphones fare against each other? We compare the specifications of Redmi Note 9 vs the Realme 6.