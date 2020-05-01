Realme 6 or Redmi Note 9: Which smartphone has better specifications?

While the pricing details are currently unknown, it is likely that Xiaomi will price it under Rs 12,000, which puts it in direct competition with the Realme 6
Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Note 9 globally via an online launch. The smartphone should be making its way to India very soon. While the pricing details are currently unknown, it is likely that Xiaomi will price it under Rs 12,000, which puts it in direct competition with the Realme 6 — one of Xiaomi’s biggest competitors in the segment.How do the two smartphones fare against each other? We compare the specifications of Redmi Note 9 vs the Realme 6.
|Parameters
|Redmi Note 9
|Realme 6
|Display
|6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1080 * 2340 pixels. The screen features a punch-hole cutout.
|6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 1080*2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen features a punch-hole cutout.
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G85 SoC octa-core processor.
|MediaTek G90T octa-core processor
|RAM
|3GB/ 4GB
|4GB/6GB/8GB
|Storage
|64GB/ 128GB , expandable up to 128GB via microSD
|64GB/128GB
|Rear Camera
|Quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor setup
|64 MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 2MP (Macro) + 2MP (Depth)
|Front camera
|13MP f/2.0
|16-megapixel
|Battery
|5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging via USB Type-C.
|4,300 mAh battery, 30W Flash Charging
|Security
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|Connectivity options
|4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.
|4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.
|Operating System
|Android 10-based MiUi 11
|Color OS 7and Android 10-based Realme UI
|Price
3GB + 64GB For USD 199 (roughly Rs 14,900),
4GB + 128GB for USD 249 (roughly Rs 18,900)
India price: NA
Rs 12,999 for 4GB + 64GB,
Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 15,999 for 8GB + 128GB
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 1, 2020 03:49 pm