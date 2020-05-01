App
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 6 or Redmi Note 9: Which smartphone has better specifications?

While the pricing details are currently unknown, it is likely that Xiaomi will price it under Rs 12,000, which puts it in direct competition with the Realme 6

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Note 9 globally via an online launch. The smartphone should be making its way to India very soon. While the pricing details are currently unknown, it is likely that Xiaomi will price it under Rs 12,000, which puts it in direct competition with the Realme 6 — one of Xiaomi’s biggest competitors in the segment.

How do the two smartphones fare against each other? We compare the specifications of Redmi Note 9 vs the Realme 6.
ParametersRedmi Note 9Realme 6
Display6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1080 * 2340 pixels. The screen features a punch-hole cutout.6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 1080*2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen features a punch-hole cutout.
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G85 SoC octa-core processor.MediaTek G90T octa-core processor
RAM3GB/ 4GB4GB/6GB/8GB
Storage64GB/ 128GB , expandable up to 128GB via microSD64GB/128GB
Rear CameraQuad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor setup64 MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 2MP (Macro) + 2MP (Depth)
Front camera 13MP f/2.016-megapixel
Battery5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging via USB Type-C.4,300 mAh battery, 30W Flash Charging
SecurityRear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlockSide-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
Connectivity options4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.
Operating SystemAndroid 10-based MiUi 11Color OS 7and Android 10-based Realme UI
Price

3GB + 64GB For USD 199 (roughly Rs 14,900),

4GB + 128GB for USD 249 (roughly Rs 18,900)

Close
India price: NA

Rs 12,999 for 4GB + 64GB,

Rs 14,999 for  6GB + 128GB, Rs 15,999 for 8GB + 128GB
 

First Published on May 1, 2020 03:49 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

Poor stay poor, rich get richer? Coronavirus aid weighs on EU market competition

COVID-19 impact | Government looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore via tax-free bonds: Report

Asian Paints forays into hand, surface sanitizer segment

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

