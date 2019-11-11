Realme 6 live images and price leaked, launch scheduled in 2020

Considering Realme’s past record, the Realme 6 could launch soon as the gap between Realme 5 series and Realme 3 series was less than 6 months.
Realme is reportedly working on the Realme 6. The budget series smartphone is expected to launch sometime next year. There's no confirmation about the launch, but new details of the Realme 6 are available, thanks to leaked live images.
Images uploaded on Weibo reveal the front panel of the alleged Realme 6 smartphone, reported 91Mobiles. The most noticeable change in the Realme 6’s aesthetics is the punch-hole display at the top centre, like the Galaxy Note 10. The chin bezel is significantly more prominent than the side bezels.
The image shows the Realme 6 running on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), hinting its development. Details about the ColorOS update have been blurred out in the images.
The report also claims that Realme 6 would be launched for RMB 1,000 (roughly Rs 10,000) in 2020. Considering Realme’s record, the Realme 6 could launch soon as the gap between Realme 5 series and Realme 3 series was less than 6 months.
A previous report revealed that Realme 6 would have a Penta lens setup on the back. Currently, the Realme 5 has a quad-camera setup on the back.
Rumours also suggest that Realme 6 will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. This, if true, would be an upgrade over the Realme 5 which runs on Snapdragon 665 processor.
Realme is gearing up for the Realme X2 Pro launch in India. The company’s flagship device features top-of-the-line specifications like Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 64MP quad-camera setup which includes a 20x telephoto zoom lens, a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 50W fast charging support.Realme is also confirmed to launch the Realme XT 730G in December. There is no word on the exact date as yet. Looking at Realme’s launch record, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the company plans to launch the Realme XT 730G earlier than scheduled.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.