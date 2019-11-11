Realme 6 live images and price leaked, launch scheduled in 2020

Realme is reportedly working on the Realme 6. The budget series smartphone is expected to launch sometime next year. There's no confirmation about the launch, but new details of the Realme 6 are available, thanks to leaked live images.

Images uploaded on Weibo reveal the front panel of the alleged Realme 6 smartphone, reported 91Mobiles. The most noticeable change in the Realme 6’s aesthetics is the punch-hole display at the top centre, like the Galaxy Note 10. The chin bezel is significantly more prominent than the side bezels.

The image shows the Realme 6 running on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), hinting its development. Details about the ColorOS update have been blurred out in the images.

The report also claims that Realme 6 would be launched for RMB 1,000 (roughly Rs 10,000) in 2020. Considering Realme’s record, the Realme 6 could launch soon as the gap between Realme 5 series and Realme 3 series was less than 6 months.

A previous report revealed that Realme 6 would have a Penta lens setup on the back. Currently, the Realme 5 has a quad-camera setup on the back.

Rumours also suggest that Realme 6 will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. This, if true, would be an upgrade over the Realme 5 which runs on Snapdragon 665 processor.

Realme is gearing up for the Realme X2 Pro launch in India. The company’s flagship device features top-of-the-line specifications like Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 64MP quad-camera setup which includes a 20x telephoto zoom lens, a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 50W fast charging support.