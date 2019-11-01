Realme 6 leaked retail box reveals five rear cameras

Realme’s known to launch multiple smartphones in a year. This year already, the company has launched the Realme 3 series, Realme 5 series, Realme X, Realme XT and a few more in India. A new report suggests that Realme is already working on the Realme 6.

An image on Slashleaks shows the alleged retail box of Realme 6. Details of the box suggest that Realme 6 will have a Penta lens setup at the rear. Currently, the Realme 5 has a quad-camera setup on the back.

The image also reveals that Realme 6 will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. This, if true, would be an upgrade over the Realme 5 which runs on Snapdragon 665 processor.

There is no word on the launch of Realme 6 series anytime soon.

Realme is currently gearing up for the Realme X2 Pro launch in India. The company’s flagship device features top-of-the-line specifications like Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 64MP quad-camera setup which includes a 20x telephoto zoom lens, a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 50W fast charging support.