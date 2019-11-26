Realme 5s with 5,000 mAh battery and 48MP quad cameras to go on sale today at 12 pm

Realme is ready to go toe-to-toe with Xiaomi in the affordable smartphone market with the Realme 5s. The company’s third addition in the Realme 5 series is set to go on sale today at 12 pm. The Realme 5s will go head-to-head with the Redmi Note 8 and Vivo U20.

It will be available on realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores. The Realme 5s is available in two variants with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for Rs 9,999, while the maxed-out 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration will set you back Rs 10,999.

The Realme 5s will be available in three colour variants – Crystal Red, Crystal Blue, and Crystal Purple. Customers will be able to purchase the Realme 5s with a No Cost EMI payment option, while Jio users will be eligible for up to Rs 7,000 benefits.

The Realme 5s packs a Snapdragon 665 SoC, similar to that on the standard Realme 5. The phone is equipped with a bigger 5,000 mAh battery capacity. It runs on Android 9.0 with a ColorOS 6.1 skin. The 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen houses a 13-megapixel front camera.

The Realme 5s gets a camera setup similar to that on the Realme 5 Pro. The handset’s quad-camera setup on the back features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel ultra-macro lens to get up close to subjects.