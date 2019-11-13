Realme 5s with 48-megapixel quad-camera setup confirmed via Flipkart

Realme has made quite the impact in the smartphone world in 2019. And, while there are several Realme smartphones that will contend for the title of 'value king', none of them can quite match up to the Realme 5 series.

The standard Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro changed the game, becoming the first smartphones under Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 to offer a quad-camera setup.

Now, it looks like Realme is gearing up to bring another addition to the Realme 5 series. The Realme 5s recently showed up on Flipkart with the phone getting a dedicated page on the Indian retail giant’s website.

According to the image on the page, the 5s will feature a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. The other three sensors will be similar to that on the Realme 5, with the inclusion of an ultra-wide lens, depth sensor and macro lens. The listing also confirms a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and red coloured diamond-cut finish on the back.

We suspect Realme is taking a page out of Xiaomi’s notebook with the launch of the Redmi Note 7s. The Realme 5s will likely sit in between the standard Realme 5 and its Pro variant, offering a slight bump in specs and features over the Realme 5 but not so much that it matches up to the Realme 5 Pro.

While we cannot confirm any of the details, we suspect some of the changes coming to the Realme 5s will likely be the addition of an FHD+ display, and fast-charging support. These specifications won’t just close the gap between the to the Realme 5 and its Pro variant but will also give Realme the chance to one-up Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8.