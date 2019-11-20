Realme 5s with 48-megapixel quad camera launches alongside Realme X2 Pro

While the Realme X2 Pro claimed all the headlines at Realme’s event in New Delhi, India, the Chinese smartphone brand announced yet another budget offering in the under 10K smartphone market. The Realme 5s is the latest addition to the Realme 5 series and attempts to bridge the gap between the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro.

The Realme 5s arrives in two RAM and storage variants. The entry-level Real 5s packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and will set you back Rs 9,999. The higher-end Realme 5s with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 10,999. The Realme 5s is scheduled to go on sale on Flipkart on November 29 at 12 pm. Flipkart is also offering a No Cost EMI option for six months. Additionally, Jio users can avail benefits up to Rs 7,000.

Like the standard Realme 5, the new 5s also gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which has become somewhat of a norm for smartphones at this price range. The phone is equipped with a massive 5,000 mAh battery. It runs on Android 9 Pie with the ColorOS 6.1 skin. The Realme 5s also sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720p) LCD panel with a waterdrop notch on the front.