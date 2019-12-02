Realme 5s sale begins today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme website: Specifications, price and offers

Realme 5s will go on sale today in India at 12 pm. The smartphone first went on sale during the Realme Black Friday Sale and reportedly recorded a sale of over a lakh units. Realme 5s will be available for purchase via a flash sale on Flipkart and Realme e-store.

Realme 5s will be available in two storage variants. The base variant with 4GB + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999. There is also a higher storage variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB memory, which is priced at Rs 10,999. Realme 5s comes in two colour options— Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, Crystal Red.

Offers include a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on Flipkart. The same offer is applicable on the Realme India e-store.

Realme 5s specifications

Realme 5s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1,520 resolution and a water-drop notch for the 13MP front camera.

Under the hood, Realme 5s gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory. The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery capacity with a 10W charger inside the box.