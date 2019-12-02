Realme 5s sale begins today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme website: Specifications, price and offers

Realme 5s will be available in two storage variants.
Realme 5s will go on sale today in India at 12 pm. The smartphone first went on sale during the Realme Black Friday Sale and reportedly recorded a sale of over a lakh units. Realme 5s will be available for purchase via a flash sale on Flipkart and Realme e-store.
Realme 5s will be available in two storage variants. The base variant with 4GB + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999. There is also a higher storage variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB memory, which is priced at Rs 10,999. Realme 5s comes in two colour options— Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, Crystal Red.
Offers include a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on Flipkart. The same offer is applicable on the Realme India e-store.
Realme 5s specifications
Realme 5s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1,520 resolution and a water-drop notch for the 13MP front camera.
Under the hood, Realme 5s gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory. The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery capacity with a 10W charger inside the box.The only upgrade on the Realme 5s over the Realme 5 is in the camera department. Optics on the back feature a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP f/2.4 portrait lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens.