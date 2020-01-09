Realme 5i to launch at 12.30 pm today in India: Where to watch live stream, specs, expected price

Realme 5i launch is scheduled to begin today at 12.30 pm. Alongside the Realme 5i, the company is confirmed to launch three new ‘surprises’. We can expect Realme to launch the Realme C2s, a Realme fitness smart-band or watch, and some Realme accessories.

Realme 5i: Where to watch live-stream

Realme 5i launch event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm. The company will be hosting a live-stream across all its social media platforms for its online audience. You can check the link below to watch the live-stream.

Realme 5i specifications

Realme 5i has already been launched in Vietnam, meaning that the specifications aren’t a mystery. The smartphone is a new variant of the Realme 5 with some minor tweaks. On the outside, the Realme 5i features a Sunrise design, instead of the Diamond cut design found on Realme 5 and Realme 5s.

Realme 5i specifications include a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a water-drop notch on top. The display has a 720 x 1600 resolution and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for added protection. Realme 5i has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent.

Under the hood, Realme 5i gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The budget smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charging brick shipped inside the box.

Quad-camera setup on the back features a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide f/2.25 lens, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, Realme 5i features an 8MP front camera housed inside the teardrop notch.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.

Realme 5i expected pricing and storage options

Realme 5i comes in two colours— Green and Blue. The smartphone is priced at VND 3,690,000 (roughly Rs 11,500) for the 3GB + 32GB variant, whereas the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at VND 4,290,000 (roughly Rs 13,500). We can expect the Realme 5i’s price to be under Rs 10,000, at least for the base variant, in India.

Realme C2s specifications

Realme silently launched the C2s in Thailand. We can expect the smartphone to launch today in India alongside the Realme 5i. Realme C2s is an upgraded version of the Realme C2, which was launched in January 2019 as an entry-level smartphone.

Realme C2s features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a teardrop notch on top for the front camera. The display has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Realme C2s has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the display for added screen protection against drops and scratches.

Under the hood, Realme C2s gets powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core SoC, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD. Realme C2s packs a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery.

For optics, Realme C2s has a dual-camera setup with a 13MP f/2.2 primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone also features a 5MP front camera for selfies.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.

Realme C2s runs on Android 9.0 based Color OS 6.1 out-of-the-box. The single 3GB + 32GB variant is priced at THB 1,290 (roughly Rs 3,000). We can expect the Realme C2s to be priced near Rs 5,000 in India.



If your New Year resolution is to stay fit then I have the biggest surprise for you! The one you guys have been waiting for long.

RT & reply to win this surprise.

Hint: Watch closely during the livestream of #realme5i launch tomorrow at 12:30 PMhttps://t.co/wsRo8HArnO — Madhav 's Lifestyle (@MadhavSheth1) January 8, 2020

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the launch of a fitness-related product in India alongside the Realme 5i launch. From the tweet, Sheth has hinted that the company would unveil its first smartwatch today in India.