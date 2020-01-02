Realme 5i spotted on Geekbench before Jan 6 official launch

The listings reveal that the Realme 5i will carry the same 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC found on the Realme 5 and the Realme 5s.
Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme 5s, the third new variant of Realme 5, on January 6 in Vietnam. Before the official launch, Realme 5i has been spotted on Geekbench, where the key specifications have been revealed.
Realme 5i with a model number RMX2030 was spotted on the Geekbench website. The listings reveal that the Realme 5i will carry the same 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC found on the Realme 5 and the Realme 5s. The new model is listed with 4GB RAM onboard and managed to score 1,543 and 5,602 (single-core and multi-core) on Geekbench 4, and 314 and 1,389 on Geekbench 5’s single-core and multi-core tests.
Before the Realme 5i launch, the smartphone’s listing was spotted on the FTPShop e-commerce website in Vietnam by Gadgets360. The listing reveals that Realme 5i would have a gradient back, instead of the diamond-cut design found on Realme 5 and Realme 5s.
The listing also reveals that Realme 5i will be priced at VND 4,290,000 (roughly Rs 13,000).
According to the report, Realme 5i will feature a relatively-smaller 5.2-inch HD+ display with a teardrop notch and a quad-camera setup, same as the Realme 5. This means that the Realme 5i will have a 12MP primary, 8MP wide-angle, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro shooters.Realme 5i was previously spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification website. It is unknown if the company would launch Realme 5i in India.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.