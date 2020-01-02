Realme 5i spotted on Geekbench before Jan 6 official launch

Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme 5s, the third new variant of Realme 5, on January 6 in Vietnam. Before the official launch, Realme 5i has been spotted on Geekbench, where the key specifications have been revealed.

Realme 5i with a model number RMX2030 was spotted on the Geekbench website. The listings reveal that the Realme 5i will carry the same 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC found on the Realme 5 and the Realme 5s. The new model is listed with 4GB RAM onboard and managed to score 1,543 and 5,602 (single-core and multi-core) on Geekbench 4, and 314 and 1,389 on Geekbench 5’s single-core and multi-core tests.

Before the Realme 5i launch, the smartphone’s listing was spotted on the FTPShop e-commerce website in Vietnam by Gadgets360. The listing reveals that Realme 5i would have a gradient back, instead of the diamond-cut design found on Realme 5 and Realme 5s.

The listing also reveals that Realme 5i will be priced at VND 4,290,000 (roughly Rs 13,000).

According to the report, Realme 5i will feature a relatively-smaller 5.2-inch HD+ display with a teardrop notch and a quad-camera setup, same as the Realme 5. This means that the Realme 5i will have a 12MP primary, 8MP wide-angle, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro shooters.