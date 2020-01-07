Realme 5i arrives with quad-camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery: Everything you need to know

Realme just dropped the fourth smartphone in its 5 series in Vietnam. The Realme 5i offers a massive battery and four rear cameras at an affordable price. At first glance, the Realme 5i looks like a unique offering, but as you move to on-paper specs, it becomes tough to separate it from the vanilla Realme 5.

The Realme 5i is equipped with an 11nm Snapdragon 665 SoC with Adreno 610 graphics. The phone arrives in two memory configurations – 4GB RAM / 64GB Storage and 3GB RAM / 32GB Storage.

Additionally, there’s a dedicated microSD card slot to expand storage. The Realme 5i runs on Android 9 Pie with the ColorOS 6.1 skin with a planned Android 10 upgrade in the future. Realme’s budget handset also packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

In terms of optics, the Realme 5i rocks a quad-camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 119-degree FOV and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. The primary camera supports 4K video and 1080p video recording at 30fps.

On the front, the Realme 5i sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS panel with a 720 x 1600px resolution. It is guarded by Gorilla Glass, while the teardrop notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Realme 5i features a polished finish on the back with a wavy texture. The Realme 5i is available in Green and Blue colours with a “Sunlight” pattern. It also has the capacity for reverse wired charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.