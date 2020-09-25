Realme 55-inch 4K UHD TV with SLED Technology said to launch next month

Realme is gearing up to launch a new TV in India. The TV is reportedly scheduled to arrive in the first half of October and will come with industry-leading, eye-friendly SLED screen technology.



Really excited to #LeapToNextGen!

I have some interesting updates about our upcoming launch for you all & I am sure it will make your lives much cooler with the most stunning visuals ever. Stay tuned for the next #AskMadhav episode. pic.twitter.com/m7RPky3PSZ — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) September 25, 2020

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently took to Twitter to confirm the arrival of the upcoming Realme TV.

The image in the tweet suggests that the upcoming Realme TV will arrive in a 55-inch model. The tweet also confirms it will be Realme’s first 4K UHD TV in India. According to an IANS report, the upcoming Realme TV could arrive as early as the first half of October.

The report also suggests that the upcoming 55-inch Realme TV will support the latest Dolby Audio solution that offers stereo surround sound. The SLED display technology is co-developed by Realme and John Rooymans, Chief Scientist of SPD Technology (Spectral Power Distribution).

Realme currently offers two smart TVs in India. The 32-inch Realme TV model is limited to HD resolution and will set you back Rs 12,999. The Full HD 43-inch Realme TV variant will set you back by Rs 22,999. The upcoming 4K Realme TV will likely debut in the sub-30K to sub-35K segment, which is in line with most of the competition.